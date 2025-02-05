Saba & No ID – “Woes Of The World”

For nearly two years, young Chicago rap great Saba and veteran producer No ID have been building up to the release of a joint album called From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID. They've already put out an EP's worth of singles, and they're now promising that they'll unveil all the details of the record soon. Before that, though, they've got another new song for us.

Saba and No ID's "Woes Of the World" is the fifth single from these guys. It follows "Back In Office," "hue_man nature," "How To Impress God," and the Madison McFerrin/Ogi/Jordan Ward collab "head.rap." In the meantime, Saba has been working with his Pivot Gang crew, and No I.D. has been racking up Grammys for his work on albums from stars like Beyoncé and Killer Mike. But the collaborative album feels like the main event for those two, and "Woes Of The World" handily demonstrates why.

"Woes Of The World" is a fairly low-key track that doesn't do too much to grab your attention. Despite the title, Saba's lyrics are quietly triumphant. Over No ID's softly twinkly beat, Saba puts on an absolute clinic, locking into all these dazzling singsong cadences. His raps are so intricate, and he makes them sound so easy. In the Andrpw-directed video, Saba performs out in the desert, with dirtbikes zooming all around him. The lyrics flash onscreen, which is helpful. Check it out below.

From The Private Collection Of Saba And No ID is apparently coming soon on ARTium. Check out our We’ve Got A File On You interview with No ID here.