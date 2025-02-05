Moses Sumney – “Hey Girl(s)” (Feat. Syd & Meshell Ndegeocello)

In 2022, art-soul traveler Moses Sumney announced that he would step away from music for a little bit, focusing on other matters. He did pretty nicely for himself -- some high-profile modeling gigs, acting roles on the Weeknd's TV show The Idol and in Ti West's MaXXXine, a still-forthcoming directorial debut. Last year, Sumney came back to music, releasing his EP Sophcore. Today, he's shared a new version of the Sophcore song "Hey Girl," and it features a couple of his peers.

Sumney's newly released "Hey Girl(s)" is an intriguing variation on the posse-cut remix. The original "Hey Girl" is a jazzy, slinky seduction song, and Sumney's two guests plug right into that. One of those guests is Syd, the former Odd Future member who now leads the Internet. The other is Meshell Ndegeocello, the pan-genre veteran who's been a big influence on Sumney.

You might've noticed that André 3000's instrumental record New Blue Sun didn't win Album Of The Year at the Grammys on Sunday night. But you might've missed that New Blue Sun also lost Best Alternative Jazz Album. Instead, that award went to Ndegeocello's No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin. In a press release, Ndegeocello says, "I was excited when Moses thought of me for this song because I love his voice, it's just otherworldly, and this song spoke to me because of the way he pushes a romantic narrative into the future. It was a pleasure to get a glimpse into his process and an honor to be part of it." Hear both versions of "Hey Girl" below.

"Hey Girl(s)" is out now on Tuntum Records.