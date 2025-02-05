Throwing Muses – “Libretto”

Kristin Hersh has led the great New England rock band Throwing Muses since 1981. They've released ten studio albums over the years, and all of them are worth hearing. Next month, Throwing Muses will release Moonlight Concessions, their 11th. Hersh produced the album herself in Rhode Island, the state where she started the band, and she wrote the songs while spending time in Southern California and on the Gulf Of Mexico. We've posted the early tracks "Drugstore Drastic" and "Summer Of Love," and now they've shared another new one.

The new Throwing Muses song "Libretto" could've easily been a Kristin Hersh solo track, and that is not a complaint. Hersh's solo music is awesome. Her unearthly voice and acoustic guitar dominate the driving, swirling song, with dramatic strings and softly brushed drums filling out the arrangement. Hersh says, "We call this the honey song. It’s sweet and mentions honey a bunch of times, but really because it seems important to provide a thawing influence when people you like are subjected to a cold world. Bring the warmth and honey flows all around." Listen below.

Moonlight Concessions is out 3/14 on Fire.