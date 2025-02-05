Spotify Gets In On The Joke After Viral Spiritbox/Poppy Grammys Mixup

Conducting red carpet interviews can be a stressful experience. There are tons of distractions around, and it's not like anybody is wearing "Hello My Name Is" stickers, so you have to rely on your own facial recognition abilities a lot. And sometimes, memory fails us.

At the Grammys last Sunday, as the nominees for the Best Metal Performance category showed up, one red carpet interviewer mistook Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante for the singer Poppy. "Metal royalty, Poppy," the interviewer said. LaPlante almost corrected the interviewer before they chimed in again: "No, you are. You got nominated against Judas Priest, who I just talked to, and Metallica."

LaPlante decided to just go along with it, responding, "I am Poppy and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win. I actually was nominated I believe in 2020. Really happy to be here again. Would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself. Because I would be the first woman to win this award... I hope it's me, or Spiritbox and Courtney."

Now, Spotify is getting in on the joke, making a Grammys photo of LaPlante the cover of their "Kickass Metal" playlist. The caption for the playlist reads, "Poppy on top of today's best Metal playlist."

And yes, Spiritbox and Poppy are both featured on the playlist. Collab next?

UPDATE: Poppy is also now selling a t-shirt that probably won't eliminate any confusion, and she's covered fellow Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter's "Taste" for Like A Version.