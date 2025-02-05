Tobacco City – “Bougainvillea”

The Chicago musicians Chris Coleslaw and Lexi Goddard make spaced-out, vaguely psychedelic country music under the name Tobacco City, and they'll release their sophomore album Horses next month. The duo caught our attention with their single "Autumn," and now they've followed it with a new song called "Bougainvillea." I know that's a kind of flower, but if you put a gun to my head and told me to pronounce the world, I would tell you to pull the trigger already.

Coleslaw and Goddard apparently have no trouble pronouncing the name "Bougainvillea," since they work it into the song's lyrics. It's a woozy country throwback with tons of weeping pedal steel, and I really like the harmonies. Coleslaw says, "'Bougainvillea' is my favorite song on the album. It’s another nostalgia trip about the time in your younger years when you are free to be stupid and silly with very little consequence. Those days of excess were wild and illuminating, but eventually times have to keep changing. But the view from the heights of those times never changes." Check out the band's self-directed video below.

Horses is out 3/7 on Scissor Tail Records.