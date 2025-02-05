Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Tobacco City – “Bougainvillea”

11:52 AM EST on February 5, 2025

Hannah Bailey

The Chicago musicians Chris Coleslaw and Lexi Goddard make spaced-out, vaguely psychedelic country music under the name Tobacco City, and they'll release their sophomore album Horses next month. The duo caught our attention with their single "Autumn," and now they've followed it with a new song called "Bougainvillea." I know that's a kind of flower, but if you put a gun to my head and told me to pronounce the world, I would tell you to pull the trigger already.

Coleslaw and Goddard apparently have no trouble pronouncing the name "Bougainvillea," since they work it into the song's lyrics. It's a woozy country throwback with tons of weeping pedal steel, and I really like the harmonies. Coleslaw says, "'Bougainvillea' is my favorite song on the album. It’s another nostalgia trip about the time in your younger years when you are free to be stupid and silly with very little consequence. Those days of excess were wild and illuminating, but eventually times have to keep changing. But the view from the heights of those times never changes." Check out the band's self-directed video below.

Horses is out 3/7 on Scissor Tail Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Mac DeMarco Passes Out “Secret” New Album Dog On The Rock On European Tour

November 23, 2025
New Music

Angélica Garcia – “Butterfly”

November 22, 2025
New Music

Eem Triplin – “If I Wanted To”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Sam Fender – “I’m Always On Stage”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Esther Rose – “That’s My DJ” & “Heather”

November 21, 2025
New Music

Rico Nasty – “Pepper” (Prod. Kenneth Blume)

November 21, 2025