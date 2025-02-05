Bedridden – “Etch”

Bedridden are a pack of Brooklyn-based indie rockers who got some buzz surrounding their first EP Amateur Heartthrob in 2023. A couple of years later, the project founded and led by Jack Riley is now a full-fledged quartet, and their debut album Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs arrives in April via Julia's War. Seems like it'll be a good one.

Bedridden are teasing the record today with its lead single "Etch," produced by Momma bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch. Like Momma, Bedridden like their guitars turned up loud, and "Etch" lands in that sweet spot of hard-hitting, amped-up instrumentals paired with really catchy hooks. Riley explains of the song's background in a press release:

"Etch" was a rhythmic accident that didn’t stem from any direct inspirations. The irregular triplet line came to me first and sounded somber, yet hostile. It lent itself well to phrases I had written not about heartbreak, but about the subsequent temper that it had induced. I was dreaming of fighting, I was dreaming of winning that fight, and lastly dreaming of defaming my competitor. The song is frantic and doesn’t have a tonal center. With its weaving guitar harmonies laid underneath countering vocal melodies, it sounds to me like that regretful fistfight that I was longing for.

Listen to "Etch" and see the full tracklist for Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Gummy"

02 "Etch"

03 "Chainsaw"

04 "Heaven’s Leg"

05 "Philadelphia Get Me Through"

06 "Mainstage"

07 "Snare"

08 "Uno"

09 "Bonehead"

10 "Ring Size"

Moths Strapped To Each Other’s Backs is out 4/11 via Julia's War.