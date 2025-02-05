Elton John & Brandi Carlile Announce Collab Album Who Believes In Angels?

Last year, Pete Townhend broke some surprising news in an interview: His fellow British rock legend Elton John had gone to Los Angeles to record a collaborative album with Brandi Carlile. Townshend wasn't lying. The future of the project once seemed doubtful, since John has recently been talking about how he's been losing his vision and can't really record in his current state. But John and Carlile recently released "Never Too Late," an Oscar-nominated song for the soundtrack of the Disney+ documentary of the same title. Now, they've announced that their collaborative LP Who Believes In Angels? is coming this spring.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile recorded Who Believes In Angels? with producer Andrew Watt at LA's Sunset Sound Studios. Carlile contributed lyrics, as did Elton John's permanent collaborator Bernie Taupin. In the recording sessions, they had an all-star band, including Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and world-renown bass wizard Pino Palladino. "Never Too Late" is on the album, and so is the brand-new title track, which is out today.

"Who Believes In Angels" is a pounding, urgent duet, and it's got both Elton John and Bradi Carlile singing at the top of their lungs. Along with the song, they've shared trailer for the documentary that they made about the frustration, creative blockage, and breakthrough that came with the album's recording. Here's what Elton John says in a press release:

This record was one of the toughest I’ve ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life. It has given me a place where I know I can move forward. Who Believes In Angels? feels like going into another era and I’m pushing the door open to come into the future. I have everything I’ve done behind me, and it’s been brilliant, amazing. But this is the new start for me. As far as I’m concerned, this is the start of my career Mark 2.

And here's what Brandi Carlile says:

I’m still reeling from the fact that I got to do it. I think all ships rise with Elton John’s standards for songwriting, and it was an incredibly challenging and inspiring environment to work in, everybody throwing in ideas, everybody listening to everybody else’s ideas. It felt like a family. The world is a wild place to live in right now. It’s hard to find peace and triumph. It’s a radical act to seek out joyful and euphoric happenings. And that is what this album represents to me.

Below, check out "Who Believes In Angels?," the documentary trailer, and the album's tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Rose Of Laura Nyro"

02 "Little Richard’s Bible"

03 "Swing For The Fences"

04 "Never Too Late"

05 "You Without Me"

06 "Who Believes In Angels?"

07 "The River Man"

08 "A Little Light"

09 "Someone To Belong To"

10 "When This Old World Is Done With Me"

Who Believes In Angels? is out 4/4 on Interscope. Elton John and Brandi Carlile will play a special one-night-only show together at the London Palladium 3/26, and you'll have to pre-order the album to get the chance to buy tickets.