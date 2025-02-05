Bourbon & Beyond 2025 Has Phish, Sturgill Simpson, Jack White, & More

The dad-rock festival Bourbon & Beyond will return to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville this Sept. 11-14, and its lineup is out today. There are quire a few headliners listed for each of the four days: The Lumineers, Benson Boone, and the reunited Alabama Shakes on Thursday; Phish, Khruangbin, and Joe Bonamassa on Friday; Sturgill "Johnny Blue Skies" Simpson (that's how he's billed), Jack White, and Vance Joy on Saturday; and Noah Kahan, Goo Goo Dolls, and Megan Moroney on Sunday.

Other lineup highlights include TV On The Radio, Waxahatchee, the Hold Steady, Julien Baker & Torres, Third Eye Blind, Pixies, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Gin Blossoms, Iron & Wine, Morgan Wade, Bonny Light Horseman, the Baseball Project, Spin Doctors, Collective Soul, Dawes, NRBQ, the Waterboys, Old 97's, and, yes, Marcy Playground. But those are just some of the best of a very long list of names you can find below:

Phish, Noah Kahan, Sturgill "Johnny Blue Skies" Simpson, The Lumineers, Jack White, Benson Boone, Alabama Shakes (reunion), Cage The Elephant, Khruangbin, Megan Moroney, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Rilo Kiley, Goo Goo Dolls, Vance Joy, Third Eye Blind, Lake Street Dive, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Myles Smith, Foreigner, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Joe Bonamassa, Pixies, Dylan Gossett, TV On The Radio, The Teskey Brothers, Flatland Cavalry, Waxahatchee, Dashboard Confessional, Blues Traveler, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Collective Soul, Trampled By Turtles, Muscadine Bloodline, Guster, 49 Winchester, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Colbie Caillat, Iron & Wine, Morgan Wade, Lawrence, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Julien Baker & TORRES, Dawes, Gavin DeGraw, Gin Blossoms, Spin Doctors, The Hold Steady, Switchfoot, Robert Cray Band, John Waite, Michael Marcagi, Austin Snell, Matt Maltese, Ashe, St. Lucia, The Waterboys, Blind Melon, Old 97's, 10,000 Maniacs w/ Mary Ramsey, Josiah & The Bonnevilles, Bonny Light Horseman, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Marc Cohn, The Baseball Project, The Paper Kites, Redferrin, Kolby Cooper, Jade Bird, The Ocean Blue, The 502s, Nolan Taylor,

Marshall Crenshaw, Madison Ryann Ward, Waylon Wyatt, Bayker Blankenship, iDKHOW, The Heavy Heavy, Darren Kiely, NRBQ, Marcy Playground, Hazlett, Certainly So, Jonah Kagen, Yächtley Crëw, Chance Emerson, The Band Feel, Reid Haughton, Kelsey Waldon, Miles Miller, Meg McRee, Brit Taylor, Cale Tyson, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Rhonda Vincent, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Fruition, Wonder Women Of Country, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter, Tophouse, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Wyatt Ellis, Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters, Jett Holden, Chatham Rabbits, Thunder & Rain, Emily Scott Robinson, Gooseberry, sullvn, Axel & Lolo

Tickets are available now at the festival website.