YHWH Nailgun – “Sickle Walk”

Last November, experimental rock quartet YHWH Nailgun released the single "Penetrator" and announced their signing to Many Hats in the US and AD93 in the UK. Today, the Brooklyn band are following that up with another single called "Sickle Walk," along with the news that their new album 45 Pounds is out in March.

YHWH Nailgun's Bandcamp page describes 45 Pounds as "a visceral blend of styles that reaches toward an absolute essence." "Sickle Walk" is composed of an unsettling, twisted drum beat with half-sung, half-spoken vocals. Watch the video for it and see the full album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Penetrator”

02 “Castrato Raw (Fullback)”

03 “Pain Fountain”

04 “Animal Death Already Breathing”

05 “Ultra Shade (Beat My Blood Dog Down)”

06 “Iron Feet”

07 “Tear Pusher”

08 “Sickle Walk”

09 “Blackout”

10 “Changer”

45 Pounds is out 3/21 via Many Hats.