Neil Young Readying Chrome Hearts Album For April

A few weeks back Neil Young shared "Big Change," his first song with new band Chrome Hearts. It ripped, so I'm pleased to report that there's a whole Chrome Hearts album on the way.

In a new update on Neil Young Archives, Young says he just finished recording the album with producers Lou Adler (his brother-in-law, pictured above right) and John Hanlon. He says the recordings, which took place at Rick Rubin's Shangri-La studio in Malibu, feature new songs written this past November and December. "They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you," he says. The album is now in the mastering phase in hopes of releasing in April.

In the note, which was dated to Tuesday, Young also says he was heading to Pasadena to perform at a shelter for people displaced by the recent wildfires. He and his wife Daryl Hannah (pictured above center) were planning to bring their miniature horses, Romeo and Ziggy, to the gig. I haven't seen any documentation of a performance actually happening, though.

Here's the full text of the update:

Hi everyone. I just finished my new album with Lou Adler and John Hanlon. It is in mastering now to make the vinyl, CD and digital copies. I am very happy and relieved to have ths done in the short time it took. The album art has been completed and handed in with Jenice Heo. I am working on the lyric sheets now, hoping to hand-write the words and get them in, in time.. It is a happy feeling I have today, knowing I have made an album I think people will enjoy. I hope it's out in April. That would be pretty fast. Playing with the Chrome Hearts was a joy as we recorded song after song at Shangrila in Malibu. I wrote these songs in November and December. They feel fresh to me and I am very happy to have this all ready for you. It won't be long now and it will be great to have new songs to play on the road this summer in Europe, the USA and Canada. We are looking forward to that! Today I will be playing at one of the shelters in Pasadena where many newly homeless people are staying, having lost everything in the fires. Daryl will be with me and we are bringing our two miniature horses, Romeo and Ziggy. They are so friendly and people love to see them with us. So that's what's going on. Sending Love and Peace to you all. N and D

If anyone knows whether Young actually brought his miniature horses to Pasadena and performed, let us know!