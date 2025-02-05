Skip to Content
Defendant In Pop Smoke Murder Trial Takes Plea Deal, Gets 29 Years In Prison

6:28 PM EST on February 5, 2025

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Pop Smoke attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

|Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In two weeks, it will mark five years since Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery. One of the four attackers was sentenced to four years in 2023, and on Tuesday (Feb. 4) another one — the only adult of the group — pleaded guilty and faces 29 years in state prison.

Per Los Angeles Daily News, Corey Walker, who was 19 at the time of the murder and is now 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of home-invasion robbery. He'll be sentenced on Feb. 21. He had originally been charged with murder and could've faced up to life in prison without parole.

Pop Smoke — real name Bashar Jackson — was 20 years old when he was killed. The attackers broke into his LA Airbnb rental to steal his diamond-studded Rolex watch and Cuban link chain. They later sold it for $2,000.

Read More:

