Here’s Your Chance To Be Cast In Charli XCX’s A24 Movie The Moment

Last month, it was revealed that one of Charli XCX's many cinematic endeavors this year includes an A24 film titled The Moment. Not only does she star in The Moment, but she made the film itself and it'll be the debut on her new Studio365 production company. A. G. Cook will handle the score. If you're in the UK and free next month, you can be a part of it, too.

There are three supporting roles for The Moment up for grabs on Backstage: Celeste, a female between the ages of 32 and 38; Tim, a male between the ages of 35 and 40; and Maria, a female between the ages of 45 and 65. Here is the description for Celeste:

American. Creative director. Opinionated and direct. Believably fashionable and cool. Attractive and intelligent. In the know. SUPPORTING. TALENT MUST BE ABLE TO DO A STANDARD AMERICAN ACCENT.

Tim:

Late 30s. British. Manager. Used to play in a band until he realized he was much better at admin than he ever was at synth. Tries to weigh in on big decisions and assert himself but often seems out of his depth. A bad listener.

Maria:

Female. 40s - 60s. Insightful healer, Impossible to tell her true age, she is strikingly beautiful, poised. Worldly. TALENT MUST BE ABLE TO DO A STANDARD AMERICAN ACCENT.

Do any of these sound like you? Apply here. The deadline is March 1.