Apple TV+ Announces K-Pop Competition Series Starring PSY & Megan Thee Stallion

7:38 PM EST on February 5, 2025

Today, Apple TV+ announced KPOPPED, a K-pop competition executive produced by Lionel Richie and Megan Thee Stallion, and starring PSY of "Gangnam Style" fame. The eight episodes will feature western musicians reimagining their hits with K-pop stars as collaborators and engaging in song battles, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner.

The series does not yet have a premiere date. Other execute producers include Moira Ross, Miky Lee, Greg Foster, Harry H.K. Shin, Jake Hong,Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, David Tibballs, and Bruce Eskowitz. Megan Thee Stallion will also star in the show to perform her song "Savage."

