Deb Never – “This Alive”

Deb Never ended 2024 with the sprawling ballad "Not In Love." The alt-pop singer is back today with "This Alive," an off-kilter, brooding tune.
"This Alive" is armed with a prominent bassline and Deb Never's nonchalant mumbles about wanting to feel alive. The release coincides with her joining Wallows on tour, as well as the announcement that her debut album will be arriving this year via GIANT. Check out "This Alive" below.
TOUR DATES:
02/06 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro
02/07 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
02/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
02/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
02/11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
02/14 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
02/15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
02/16 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom
02/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center
02/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
02/22 - Saint Agustine, FL @ Saint Agustine Amphitheatre
02/23 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound
02/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium