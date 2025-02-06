Deb Never – “This Alive”

Deb Never ended 2024 with the sprawling ballad "Not In Love." The alt-pop singer is back today with "This Alive," an off-kilter, brooding tune.

"This Alive" is armed with a prominent bassline and Deb Never's nonchalant mumbles about wanting to feel alive. The release coincides with her joining Wallows on tour, as well as the announcement that her debut album will be arriving this year via GIANT. Check out "This Alive" below.

TOUR DATES:

02/06 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro

02/07 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

02/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

02/10 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

02/11 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

02/14 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

02/15 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

02/16 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

02/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

02/19 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/20 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

02/22 - Saint Agustine, FL @ Saint Agustine Amphitheatre

02/23 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

02/24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium