Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Darkside – “Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)”

10:27 AM EST on February 6, 2025

Lefteris Paraskevaidis

Later this month, Darkside will release Nothing, the follow-up to their 2021 reunion album Spiral and their first album as a trio. Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and Tlacael Esparza have teased the record with the singles “Graucha Max” and "S.N.C.," and today, they've shared another called "Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)."

"Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)" is a nearly seven-minute epic that seamlessly transitions between reverb-heavy R&B and sunny '60s pop-rock. Its lyrics feel fit for a timely protest anthem, as Jaar coos in the opening lines: "I refuse to live on western time/ Its investors need to heal." The cure for all the malaise? "Singing! Just keep on singing!"

Listen to "Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)" below.

Nothing is out 2/28 on Matador.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

MAVI Shares New Mixtape The Pilot Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Smino, MIKE, & More

November 25, 2025
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025