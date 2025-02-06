Darkside – “Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)”

Later this month, Darkside will release Nothing, the follow-up to their 2021 reunion album Spiral and their first album as a trio. Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and Tlacael Esparza have teased the record with the singles “Graucha Max” and "S.N.C.," and today, they've shared another called "Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)."

"Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)" is a nearly seven-minute epic that seamlessly transitions between reverb-heavy R&B and sunny '60s pop-rock. Its lyrics feel fit for a timely protest anthem, as Jaar coos in the opening lines: "I refuse to live on western time/ Its investors need to heal." The cure for all the malaise? "Singing! Just keep on singing!"

Listen to "Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)" below.

Nothing is out 2/28 on Matador.