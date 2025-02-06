Dean Wareham – “That’s The Price Of Loving Me”

Dean Wareham was the frontman of Galaxie 500, and you might also know him for Luna or Dean & Britta, two bands that remain active. That means that he's one of the people most responsible for the dream-pop genre. Just a few months ago, Dean & Britta teamed up with former Spacemen 3 member Sonic Boom, another dream-pop elder god, for the holiday album A Peace Of Us. Now, Wareham is getting ready to release his new solo album That’s The Price Of Loving Me. The man simply never gets tired of making dreamy music.

For That’s The Price Of Loving Me, Dean Wareham recorded with the veteran New York indie producer Kramer. Wareham and Kramer worked together before, but it's been a minute. Kramer produced Galaxie 500's 1990 album This Is Our Music, and this is their first time working together since that 35-year-old record. We've already posted lead single "You Were The Ones I Had To Betray," and now Wareham has shared the album's title track, a soft shuffle with a vague bossa nova feel. In a press release, Wareham says, "'That’s the Price of Loving Me' is about our life on the road but also a dream I had about our tour manager and dear friend Kiko, who passed away a couple years ago; he drove us around Europe in his Mercedes Sprinter with red zebra upholstery."

Matthew-James Wilson directed the video for "That's The Price Of Loving Me." It's got Wareham ambling around LA's Echo Park neighborhood, doing stereotypically romantic date stuff all by himself. Check it out below.

That’s The Price Of Loving Me is out 3/28 on Carpark.