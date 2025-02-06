serpentwithfeet – “Wanderer”

The great Baltimore R&B experimenter serpentwithfeet released his album Grip last year, and he's about to follow it with the new companion-piece record Grip Sequel. Some of the tracks on Grip Sequel are remixes or alternate versions of songs from the first album, but others are entirely new. We've already heard lead single "Writhing In The Wind," and now he's also shared a new one called "Wanderer."

It was a little funny when serpentwithfeet announced Grip Sequel with "Writing In The Wind," since that's really just a brief sketch of a song. "Wanderer," on the other hand, is a full track, a feathery and heartfelt reverie with its own glitched-out sonic atmosphere. In a press release, serpentwithfeet says that it's "about a man who lives in isolation and his new passionate paramour." Check it out below.

Grip Sequel is out 2/28 via Secretly Canadian.