Cold Specks Announces First New Album In Eight Years Light For The Midnight

The Toronto-based musician Al Spx makes dark, atmospheric soul under the name Cold Specks, but she hasn't released an album since 2017's Fool's Paradise. Last year, she released "How It Feels," the first new Cold Specks song in seven years. Today, she shares another song and announces that Light For The Midnight, the next Cold Specks album, is coming this spring.

Portishead co-produced Light For The Midnight, and he plays guitar on it. Perfume Genius collaborator Ali Chant, the album's other co-producer, plays bass. There are plenty of other noteworthy contributors, including Owen Pallett, Holy Fuck's Graham Walsh, Arab Strap's Malcolm Middleton, and the Françoise Hardy/Imogen Heap collaborator Ben Christophers, who co-wrote the soulful and atmospheric new song "Lingering Ghosts."

In a press release, Al Spx says, "I definitely wanted to reflect on the last couple of years because it impacted me so much, but I also wanted the audience to walk away with this album. You know, the songs belong to them once I release them." Below, check out "Lingering Ghosts" and the Light For The Paradise tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 "How It Feels"

02 "Venus In Pisces"

03 "Wandering In The Wild"

04 "Cold Goodbye"

05 "Endlessly"

06 "Lingering Ghosts"

07 "Cheap Dreaming"

08 "Lovely Little Bones"

09 "Curse Away"

10 "Closer"

Light For The Midnight is out 4/9 on Mute.