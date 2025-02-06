Skip to Content
Watch “Weird Al” Yankovic Play Clairo In Clairo’s “Terrapin” Video

3:10 PM EST on February 6, 2025

Up until very recently, Clairo was the type of artist who actively avoided making music videos. Her first two studio albums came and went with no accompanying visuals. But in the months since July's Grammy-nominated Charm, Clairo has released videos for not one, not two, but as of today three of its songs. This one's for "Terrapin," and it's a silly one directed by The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri.

Following videos for "Juna" and "Sexy To Someone," the "Terrapin" video stars "Weird Al" Yankovic as Clairo. I'm not kidding! That's what the opening credits say! The actual Claire Cottrill does appear later, though it's really Yankovic's show. Similarly, he played Rivers Cuomo in Weezer's 2018 "Africa" video, a re-creation of their visual for "Undone (The Sweater Song)."

I have no idea how Al and Clairo became acquainted, but we do know that Edebiri has gone to karaoke with Clairo at least once before. Watch the "Terrapin" video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFMvKCNRwOp/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Clairo, who was nominated for her first Grammy yesterday, calls back to Lana Del Rey's post after her own snubs at the awards last year

[image or embed]

— Stereogum (@stereogum.bsky.social) February 3, 2025 at 4:41 PM

