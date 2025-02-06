Watch “Weird Al” Yankovic Play Clairo In Clairo’s “Terrapin” Video

Up until very recently, Clairo was the type of artist who actively avoided making music videos. Her first two studio albums came and went with no accompanying visuals. But in the months since July's Grammy-nominated Charm, Clairo has released videos for not one, not two, but as of today three of its songs. This one's for "Terrapin," and it's a silly one directed by The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri.

Following videos for "Juna" and "Sexy To Someone," the "Terrapin" video stars "Weird Al" Yankovic as Clairo. I'm not kidding! That's what the opening credits say! The actual Claire Cottrill does appear later, though it's really Yankovic's show. Similarly, he played Rivers Cuomo in Weezer's 2018 "Africa" video, a re-creation of their visual for "Undone (The Sweater Song)."

I have no idea how Al and Clairo became acquainted, but we do know that Edebiri has gone to karaoke with Clairo at least once before. Watch the "Terrapin" video below.

