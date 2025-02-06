Watch Bono’s Son’s Band Inhaler Cover Lola Young’s “Messy” For Radio 1

Children of rock stars often pursue their own musical endeavors, but it doesn't always work out so well. But for Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q Hewson, things are going great. His band, Inhaler, are carving out an actual career, with sold-out arena shows overseas and an ever-rising profile here in the United States. Their new album Open Wide is out this Friday, so they stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on their promo tour.

You know who else is doing well for themselves? Lola Young, the UK alt-pop singer, whose single "Messy" reached #1 in the UK and has been blowing up in the US as well. Naturally, Inhaler chose "Messy" for their requisite cover in the Live Lounge. It turned out pretty nicely, too. Watch below.

And here's Inhaler's new single "Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)" while you're at it: