Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Bono’s Son’s Band Inhaler Cover Lola Young’s “Messy” For Radio 1

2:28 PM EST on February 6, 2025

Children of rock stars often pursue their own musical endeavors, but it doesn't always work out so well. But for Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q Hewson, things are going great. His band, Inhaler, are carving out an actual career, with sold-out arena shows overseas and an ever-rising profile here in the United States. Their new album Open Wide is out this Friday, so they stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge on their promo tour.

You know who else is doing well for themselves? Lola Young, the UK alt-pop singer, whose single "Messy" reached #1 in the UK and has been blowing up in the US as well. Naturally, Inhaler chose "Messy" for their requisite cover in the Live Lounge. It turned out pretty nicely, too. Watch below.

And here's Inhaler's new single "Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah)" while you're at it:

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Billy Corgan Discovers Geese, Says They Should Fight Goose

November 25, 2025
News

Boy Harsher Direct New Thriller Starring FKA twigs, Sturgill Simpson, & Bonnie “Prince” Billy

November 24, 2025
News

Vitriol Members Quit, Abandon Frontman At Gas Station

November 24, 2025
News

Zach Bryan Is Taking Dijon & MJ Lenderman On Tour

November 24, 2025
News

Speed Win First-Ever New South Wales Music Prize

November 24, 2025
News

Tyler, The Creator Joins A$AP Rocky, Clipse, & GloRilla At Camp Flog Gnaw ’25

November 24, 2025