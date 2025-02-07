LISA – “Born Again” (Feat. Doja Cat & Raye)

At the end of the month, LISA will unveil Alter Ego. The Blackpink member teased the debut solo album throughout 2024 with singles "Rockstar," "New Woman" with Rosalía, and "Moonlit Floor." Now, she's back with "Born Again," an infectious anthem with Doja Cat and Raye.

The groovy tune was featured in the trailer for the next season of The White Lotus, which stars LISA and premieres Feb. 16 on Max. On Instagram, she wrote about the "Born Again" music video, "This video is a tribute to powerful women throughout history and to all of you." Watch below.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=kbEC-AGr9n0

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DFq4xuoyc3A/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Alter Ego is out 2/28 via LLOUD / RCA.