Georgia Harmer – “Can We Be Still”

In 2022, Georgia Harmer released her debut album Stay In Touch. Today, the Toronto singer-songwriter is back with "Can We Be Still," her first new material since then.

“‘Can We Be Still’ is about lifelong best-friendship and striving to protect it from the inevitable changes that come with time,” Harmer explains. “It’s about having a shared vision of the future and a desire to preserve it, to see the plan for ever-lasting closeness through.”

“I went back to my high school eight years after graduating to film a music video for a song I wrote about having one plan for my future,” she continues. “To never lose touch with my best friend, and to keep doing what I love most. It was like I was sending a message to my teen self and letting her know — it’s working.”

"Can We Be Still" is sprawling and poignant, made more powerful by the cinematic music video shot and directed by Talvi Faustmann, especially as Harmer plunges underwater in a big, floral dress. Watch below.