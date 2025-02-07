Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Georgia Harmer – “Can We Be Still”

8:15 PM EST on February 6, 2025

In 2022, Georgia Harmer released her debut album Stay In Touch. Today, the Toronto singer-songwriter is back with "Can We Be Still," her first new material since then.

“‘Can We Be Still’ is about lifelong best-friendship and striving to protect it from the inevitable changes that come with time,” Harmer explains. “It’s about having a shared vision of the future and a desire to preserve it, to see the plan for ever-lasting closeness through.”

“I went back to my high school eight years after graduating to film a music video for a song I wrote about having one plan for my future,” she continues. “To never lose touch with my best friend, and to keep doing what I love most. It was like I was sending a message to my teen self and letting her know — it’s working.”

"Can We Be Still" is sprawling and poignant, made more powerful by the cinematic music video shot and directed by Talvi Faustmann, especially as Harmer plunges underwater in a big, floral dress. Watch below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

MAVI Shares New Mixtape The Pilot Feat. Earl Sweatshirt, Smino, MIKE, & More

November 25, 2025
New Music

Lil Uzi Vert – “Chanel Boy”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Cardinals – “Barbed Wire”

November 24, 2025
New Music

Bill Fox – “Alaska” & “Pale Blue Eyes” (The Velvet Underground Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

Pulp – “The Man Comes Around” (Johnny Cash Cover)

November 24, 2025
New Music

MØL Announce New Album Dreamcrush: Hear Two Songs

November 24, 2025