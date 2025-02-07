Skip to Content
Prince Estate Announces Controversial Netflix Documentary Is Not Coming Out, Plans Its Own Doc Instead

9:14 PM EST on February 6, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 04: Prince speaks onstage at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on March 4, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)

|Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back in September, it was revealed that the release of Ezra Edelmen's nine-hour documentary about Prince for Netflix was being blocked by the late icon’s estate due to its accusations of physical and mental abuse against Prince. The estate announced today that the film, which the Oscar-winning documentarian spent five years making, is not coming out and they are making their own instead.

"The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince's archive," the statement reads. "As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released."

L. Londell McMillan, co-manager of Prince Legacy LLC told The Minnesota Star Tribune, “We’re excited to have the right to put a plan together, which is exciting for the fans and his legacy. Thankfully we were able to reach an agreement with Netflix.” He added that the documentary will be “an in-depth piece that explores the complexities of the brilliant musical genius.”
