The Shelved US Version Of Public Image Ltd’s Debut Album Is Finally Being Released After 46 Years

In 1979, Public Image Ltd remixed and re-recorded parts of their debut album First Issue after Warner Bros. told them the sound was too non-commercial for America. That version ended up being shelved. Now, the John Lydon-led band is finally sharing it for Record Store Day (April 12).

The release is limited to 5,500 copies via Rhino. Find more information here. PiL's most recent album was 2023's End Of World, and their This Is Not The Last Tour in the UK and EU begins in May. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

05/22 - Bristol, UK O2 Academy

05/23 - Ware, UK @ Stone Valley Festival South

05/24 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy

05/29 - Barnsley, UK @ Birdwell

05/30 - Newcastle @ Boiler Shop

05/31 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios

06/12 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Olympia

06/13 – Limerick, IRE @ Dolan’s Warehouse

06/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Depot

06/26 – Hastings, UK @ White Rock

06/27 – Newark, UK @ Stone Valley Festival Midlands

06/28 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

07/03 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy

07/04 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed

07/05 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall

07/30 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

07/31 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

08/01 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picturedrome

08/07 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival

08/08 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley Festival North

08/09 – Coventry, UK @ Empire

08/15 – Cork, IRE @ City Hall

08/16 – Belfast, IRE @ Putting The Fast In Belfast