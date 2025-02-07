Skip to Content
The Shelved US Version Of Public Image Ltd’s Debut Album Is Finally Being Released After 46 Years

9:43 PM EST on February 6, 2025

In 1979, Public Image Ltd remixed and re-recorded parts of their debut album First Issue after Warner Bros. told them the sound was too non-commercial for America. That version ended up being shelved. Now, the John Lydon-led band is finally sharing it for Record Store Day (April 12).

The release is limited to 5,500 copies via Rhino. Find more information here. PiL's most recent album was 2023's End Of World, and their This Is Not The Last Tour in the UK and EU begins in May. See the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
05/22 - Bristol, UK O2 Academy
05/23 - Ware, UK @ Stone Valley Festival South
05/24 - Bournemouth, UK @ O2 Academy
05/29 - Barnsley, UK @ Birdwell
05/30 - Newcastle @ Boiler Shop
05/31 - Norwich, UK @ Epic Studios
06/12 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Olympia
06/13 – Limerick, IRE @ Dolan’s Warehouse
06/14 – Cardiff, UK @ Depot
06/26 – Hastings, UK @ White Rock
06/27 – Newark, UK @ Stone Valley Festival Midlands
06/28 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
07/03 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy
07/04 – Lincoln, UK @ Engine Shed
07/05 – Portsmouth, UK @ Guildhall
07/30 – Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
07/31 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
08/01 – Holmfirth, UK @ Picturedrome
08/07 – Blackpool, UK @ Rebellion Festival
08/08 – Durham, UK @ Stone Valley Festival North
08/09 – Coventry, UK @ Empire
08/15 – Cork, IRE @ City Hall
08/16 – Belfast, IRE @ Putting The Fast In Belfast

