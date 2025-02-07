Frog – “HOUSEBROKEN VAR. IV”

Isaac Brock? Is that you? No, it's Frog. The New York folk duo releases 1000 Variations On The Same Song next week, and we've heard “DID SANTA COME VAR. IX,” “MIXTAPE LINER NOTES VAR. VII,” and “JUST USE YOUR HIPS VAR. VI.” Now we've got the short but intense "HOUSEBROKEN VAR. IV," and it's Modest Mouse as hell in the best way.

"The first four variations were recorded in one long take, this is the last one in that sequence," Daniel Bateman explains. "I added piano and doubled the vocals etc but basically all those songs were done in one 15-minute stretch. If you’re working quickly and your goal is to finish an entire album or more in one night, amazing things can happen. How many songs can you write using the same chords? How many songs can you record and finish in one day? The answer to both is near-infinite with the right environment and mindset."

Listen below.

<a href="https://heyitsfrog.bandcamp.com/album/1000-variations-on-the-same-song">1000 Variations on the Same Song by Frog</a>

1000 Variations On The Same Song is out 2/14 via Audio Antihero / Tape Wormies.