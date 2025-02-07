GOOD Music’s 90-Track LA Wildfire Relief Comp Has New Water From Your Eyes, New, & More

Good Music To Lift Los Angeles is the latest LA wildfire benefit compilation to come out, and it's stacked. New Water From Your Eyes! New Hotline TNT! Faye Webster covering Turnstile?! Soccer Mommy covering Elliott Smith! And plenty more. However, it's only available for purchase until midnight PT.

Put together by Good Music, the comp's net proceeds go to California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Regional Food Bank, and today 100% of Bandcamp fees are donated to MusiCares.

The 90 tracks include live recordings, demos, covers, and unreleased songs from R.E.M., Modest Mouse, Tenacious D, Real Estate, Death Cab For Cutie, the Postal Service, TV On The Radio, Perfume Genius, the War On Drugs, Jeff Tweedy, Animal Collective, the Armed, MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett, Neko Case, This Is Lorelei, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Toro Y Moi, Silversun Pickups, Dr. Dog, Dirty Projectors, PUP, Ty Segall, Porches, and many more.

See the tracklist below, and get the comp here.

TRACKLIST:

01 Perfume Genius “Fade Into You”

02 K.Flay “Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!”

03 R.E.M. “Electrolite (Live)”

04 Faye Webster “Underwater Boi - Turnstile cover (Demo)”

05 Dawes “Without The Words”

06 Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service “Enjoy The Silence (Live)”

07 Mac DeMarco’s “Piece Of The Fuck” “Bobbing For Apples”

08 Neko Case “In California (Live from KCRW)”

09 TV On The Radio “Trouble (Live)”

10 Blondshell “Roller Skate (T&A Demo)”

11 Jeff Tweedy “Just Say Goodbye (Acoustic)”

12 The War On Drugs “Lost In The Dream (Live)”

13 Toro Y Moi “Tuesday (Wavedash Remix)”

14 Tenacious D “Keep On Loving You”

15 Modest Mouse “Kingdom Of Could’a”

16 Little Dragon “Don’t Cry (Local Natives Version)”

17 LA LOM “East Calaveras”

18 MJ Lenderman “37 Push-Ups (Live)”

19 Courtney Barnett “Oh The Night (Demo)”

20 Real Estate “Talking Backwards (Demo)”

21 My Morning Jacket “Together Again”

22 Hurray For The Riff Raff “Green, Green Rocky Road”

23 Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit “The One I Love (Live)”

24 Soccer Mommy “The Biggest Lie (Elliott Smith Cover)”

25 Animal Collective “Tikwid (Demo)”

26 Cold War Kids “Run Away With Me (for LA)”

27 Ricky Montgomery “Salvador”

28 Lucius “Mad Love”

29 The Midnight “Los Angeles (Live)”

30 Spiritual Cramp “Low and Slow”

31 King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard “Exploding Suns (Demo 1)”

32 Madi Diaz “Good (worktape)”

33 Interpol “Length of Love (Live)”

34 Militarie Gun “My Friends Are Having A Hard Time (Demo)”

35 Chelsea Wolfe “Woodstock (Live)”

36 iRo “The Dance”

37 Dirty Projectors & s t a r g a z e “More Mania”

38 PUP “Boring! (Demo)”

39 Porches “Porcelain”

40 Annie DiRusso “Hudson Line”

41 Hippo Campus “Easy”

42 The New Pornographers “Continue As A Guest (Live from KCMP)”

43 Ty Segall “Big Hands Version 2”

44 Neal Francis “Après Ski”

45 Miki Ratsula “if i blame myself (acoustic)”

46 Dr. Dog “So Deep”

47 The Dip “First Thing Smoking”

48 Local Natives “Nova (Alternative Universe Spiral Choir Extended Version)”

49 Tunde Adebimpe “ILY”

50 Gustaf “Mine demo remix (runoff concerto No. 1)”

51 Water From Your Eyes “Down”

52 Mudhoney “Light Your Way”

53 Centro-matic feat. Jason Isbell and Sadler Vaden “My Best Friend’s Girl (Mexico City, January 18, 2025)”

54 Silversun Pickups “Feral”

55 RY X “The Rose”

56 Manchester Orchestra “The Gold (Live from Union Chapel)”

57 Pool Kids “Glitch (Demo)”

58 FIDLAR “NEW TATTOO”

59 The Armed “No Perfect Sunrise”

60 HEALTH “<0”

61 Momma “I Want You (Fever) - Live at The George Tavern”

62 SYML “Wake”

62 Miya Folick “Fist (Demo version)”

64 Josh Ritter “Wildfires (Live from The KCD Theater, Louisville, KY - 2011)”

65 The Heavy Heavy “One Of A Kind - October Live Session”

66 Pachyman “Inventado”

67 Nick Thune “Alone By Myself”

68 Soul Asylum “Stand Up And Be Strong”

69 Hotline TNT “Break Right”

70 BEL “Nylon (Unreleased Demo)”

71 Sycco “Bad World”

72 The Hold Steady “40 Bucks (Live at Brooklyn Bowl)”

73 cumgirl8 “goblin”

74 Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners “Blue Lights”

75 Cunningham Bird “Don’t Let Me Down Again (Live)”

76 Lala Lala “Fair (bside)”

77 Theo Katzman “Desperate Times (Solo)”

78 Cassandra Jenkins “Aurora, IL (Live at Zebulon)”

79 brotherkenzie “Dear Mom”

80 I’m With Her “See You Around - Live from Raleigh”

81 Chris Cohen “Heavy Weather Sailing (Live at Face Festival)”

82 Flock Of Dimes “Someday We’ll Lose It All”

83 Friko “For Ella - Live at Thalia Hall)”

84 George Alice “Turbulence”

85 This Is Lorelei “Church Street Blues”

86 Shannon Lay “Rare To Wake (Demo)”

87 Eggy “A Moment’s Noticed - Live from Chicago”

88 Alycia Lang feat. Lauren O’Connell “No Place to Fall”

89 James Henry Jr. “I Travel The Atmosphere”

90 Watkins Family Hour (feat. Gaby Moreno) “Sabotage (Live)”