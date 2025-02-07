Crate Finally Released A Second Song: Hear “Necklace”

Last February, a Brooklyn-based shoegaze band called Crate released their debut single, a blissed-out guitar-spiral called "Julia." Great song! "Julia" made our list of the year's best shoegaze tracks. Our shoegaze correspondent Eli Enis, who's been on top of the recent explosion in the genre, put it on the list as the "best shoegaze song by a band with one song." He wrote, "Someone please tell them to make another song." They finally did.

This morning, Crate released song number two, a slow-motion shimmer called "Necklace." This one is a lot shorter than "Julia," and it seems to move in an acoustic bedroom-pop direction before loudly exploding into fuzz-pedal Valhalla. On their Bandcamp page, Crate write that the track was "recorded in various basements and bedrooms around Brooklyn, NY over the course of the past year." On Instagram, they say, "thx for being patient with us <3 Swear to god this isn’t the only song you’ll get from us this year." Don't rush it! There's a lot of music out there, and it's cool that this one band refuses to drop something until they're sure that it's ready. Below, check out both "Necklace" and "Julia." <a href="https://cratecr8.bandcamp.com/track/necklace">Necklace by Crate</a>