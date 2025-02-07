Fiona Apple, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, & More Contribute To New Neil Young Tribute Album

A number of popular musicians have contributed to a forthcoming Neil Young tribute album, including Fiona Apple, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Sharon Van Etten, Courtney Barnett, and Chris Pierce -- the latter two of which have shared their contributions to the project today. Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young Volume I will be out April 25, and proceeds will benefit the Bridge School in Hillsborough, California (an org founded by Pegi Young, Jim Forderer and speech and language pathologist, Dr. Marilyn Buzolic). Volume II will be announced "soon," according to a release.

Speaking on her cover choice ("Lotta Love"), Barnett says: "'Lotta Love’ is one of my favorite Neil songs and the lyrics feel especially relevant at this moment in history. It’s a real honor to be part of this tribute helping to raise funds for The Bridge School."

Pierce, meanwhile, covered "Southern Man." He says:

Time and time again, I’m reminded of the power of Neil Young’s songs. I’m reminded every time I spin one of his albums at home, when his songs play on the radio, and this was particularly evident when I recently had the honor of being the opening act for his solo tour.When I was presented with the privilege to be a part of Heart Of Gold – The Songs of Neil Young his impactful song ‘Southern Man’ came to me in a dream. The early morning session at Village Recorders, gallantly led by producers David Resnik and Niko Bolas was an experience that I’ll never forget. I felt that the spirits of my ancestors visited us in the studio during the recording of this song, and I was in tears while singing it with the soulful congregation of stellar musicians in the room.

Listen to both covers below, and check out the tracklist, which has Apple reimagining "Heart Of Gold" and Van Etten singing "Here We Are In The Years."

TRACKLIST:

01 Brandi Carlile - “Philadelphia”

02 Fiona Apple - “Heart of Gold”

03 Mumford & Sons - “Harvest”

04 Eddie Vedder - “Needle and The Damage Done”

05 Courtney Barnett - “Lotta Love”

06 Stephen Marley - “Old Man”

07 Sharon Van Etten - “Here We Are In The Years”

08 Lumineers - “Sugar Mountain”

09 The Doobie Brothers with Allison Russell- “Comes A Time”

10 Steve Earle - “Long May You Run”

11 Rodney Crowell - “Mr. Soul”

12 Anders Osborne - “Cowgirl in the Sand”

13 Charlie Greene - “Such A Woman”

14 Chris Pierce - “Southern Man”

Heart Of Gold: The Songs Of Neil Young Volume I is out 4/25 via Killphonic Records. Pre-order a vinyl copy here.