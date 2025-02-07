Beach Bunny Announce New Album Tunnel Vision: Hear Its Title Track

It's been about a decade since Chicago kid Lili Trifilio started writing her own fuzzed-out bedroom-pop jams and posting them under the name Beach Bunny. Since then, many things have changed. Beach Bunny have grown into a full-time three-piece band. They've blown up on TikTok and racked up multiple platinum singles. They've become touring staples, and their live show is a blast. They've released two albums of charged-up singalongs, and now they've got another one on the way.

This spring, Beach Bunny will release their new album Tunnel Vision. The band recorded it with Sean O'Keefe, the Fall Out Boy collaborator who also produced their last one, 2022's Emotional Creature. The new album included "Vertigo" and "Clueless," the two singles that the band released in recent months. Today, they've shared the new LP's title track, another energetic and incisive burst of melody.

"Tunnel Vision" is not a Kodak Black cover. (There are probably lots of songs called "Tunnel Vision," but the Kodak Black one is what immediately popped into my head.) Instead, it's a big, propulsive, hands-in-the-air guitar-pop anthem that reminds me of recent-vintage Paramore. The song's fun music video is all about what happens when Lili Trifilio clones herself and then forces her clone to help out with valuable chores. (Spoiler: She learns a valuable lesson.) Check out the video and the Tunnel Vision

TRACKLIST:

01 "Mr. Predictable"

02 "Big Pink Bubble"

03 "Chasm"

04 "Tunnel Vision"

05 "Clueless"

06 "Pixie Cut"

07 "Vertigo"

08 "Violence"

09 "Just Around The Corner"

10 "Cycles"

Tunnel Vision is out 4/25 on AWAL. Check out our 2022 cover story on Beach Bunny here.