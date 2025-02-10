Skip to Content
Florist – “Gloom Designs”

10:03 AM EST on February 10, 2025

Come April, Florist will release their new album Jellywish, which features already-released singles like "Have Heaven" and "This Was A Gift." Today, the New York folk crew are sharing the album's delicate closing track — "Gloom Designs" — plus a slew of North American tour dates in May.

Emily Sprague says of "Gloom Designs":

A mile marker in the sand. Thesis statement for Jellywish. Macro reckoning with living. At first looking inward at my own life story, then reflecting on what it means to be continuously sifting through the everyday towards death, the magic and horror, being tired, earthly desire, destruction, fear, hopelessness, appreciation, empathy, illusion, mundane, wish. Witnessing human evil. The whole history of us, the question mark for what comes next. Love for our planet Earth and the goodness that so many people still exert for it and for each other. Thinking. Finality but not finished.

Listen to "Gloom Designs" below.

TOUR DATES:
05/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
05/06 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/08 - Asheville, NC @ AyurPrana Listening Room
05/09 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
05/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/12 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall
05/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
05/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
05/19 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's
05/20 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
05/21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement
05/23 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf
05/24 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
05/25 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
05/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable
05/27 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe
05/28 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall
05/29 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
05/30 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/31 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Jellywish is out 4/4 via Double Double Whammy.

