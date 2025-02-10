Florist – “Gloom Designs”

Come April, Florist will release their new album Jellywish, which features already-released singles like "Have Heaven" and "This Was A Gift." Today, the New York folk crew are sharing the album's delicate closing track — "Gloom Designs" — plus a slew of North American tour dates in May.

Emily Sprague says of "Gloom Designs":

A mile marker in the sand. Thesis statement for Jellywish. Macro reckoning with living. At first looking inward at my own life story, then reflecting on what it means to be continuously sifting through the everyday towards death, the magic and horror, being tired, earthly desire, destruction, fear, hopelessness, appreciation, empathy, illusion, mundane, wish. Witnessing human evil. The whole history of us, the question mark for what comes next. Love for our planet Earth and the goodness that so many people still exert for it and for each other. Thinking. Finality but not finished.

Listen to "Gloom Designs" below.

TOUR DATES:

05/05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

05/06 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/08 - Asheville, NC @ AyurPrana Listening Room

05/09 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

05/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/12 - Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

05/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

05/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

05/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/17 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05/19 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

05/20 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/21 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Basement

05/23 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

05/24 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

05/25 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

05/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Turntable

05/27 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe

05/28 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

05/29 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

05/30 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/31 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Jellywish is out 4/4 via Double Double Whammy.