JPEGMAFIA Says Ye’s Twitter Crashout Is None Of His Business, Doesn’t Reflect His Views

JPEGMAFIA has always been a provocateur, and one of his biggest provocations to date was his decision to associate with Ye last summer. The erstwhile Kanye West is, of course, several years into a public embrace of antisemitism (walked back only in the goofiest, least consequential ways) and has come under fire for a range of alleged abusive behavior. So when Peggy chose to not just work on Ye's album Vultures 1 but proudly post a photo of the two men standing side by side, he caught a lot of flak for it. An excerpt from his defense at the time: "You cant play oppression olympics with a grown black man whose dealt with racism in real time. so please shut the actual fuck up and keep bumping the artist yall like that beat bitches up and rape girls in real life."

Ye has been active on X formerly known as Twitter in recent days, reaffirming his fondness for figures like Elon Musk ("Family 4 Life") and Donald Trump ("Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok"). This morning, he went on a spree, with posts categorizing himself as a Nazi, calling for Sean Combs to be freed, and generally reveling in his own villainy. Many have called these posts to JPEGMAFIA's attention, and Peggy addressed those concerns by distancing himself from Ye's views and essentially saying the guy's current crashout is none of his business.

"The idea that its my responsibility to address something another man is saying on his own merit is some little kid shit. All of you asking me about this will grow out of this personality one day. But for now let me just say this," he began. "I do not support diddy, i am not a nazi. I don’t hate jews, i dont like trump. I hunt pedos. And i am the grim reaper to all women beaters in my general vicinity this was true before ye tweeted tonight. And its still true right now. Is that enough for u 11 year olds?"

In since-deleted posts, Peggy added, "In a week when you performative children forget about all this. Ill bring it up again too see what u really stand on. Because I’ve been observing since before i was in the music industry and one thing i know about white teenagers on twitter. Is they don’t stand for shit." He later challenged his critics with the question: "All this on an app owned by a billionaire who threw a nazi salute a few weeks ago btw. If u hate nazis so much why support this platform?"

Upon filling his "PROTECT THE CROSS" video with patriotic imagery, Peggy expressed similar sentiments: "Before the sensitives start making shit up, i don’t support trump never have never will, and i hope every black person sees what happens when u defend yourself even on small scale. They just get mad and start making shit up lol."

https://twitter.com/jpegmafia/status/1887903522273800557?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

BONUS BEATS:

UPDATE: After several more days of writing antisemitic posts, posting pornography, and marketing a t-shirt with a swastika, Ye's X and Shopify accounts were taken down. "His account is now classified as NSFW (not safe for work) given what he has posted," Elon Musk tweeted. "You should not be seeing that anymore."

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," Shopify said in its statement. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms." Ye's webstore had even been advertised in a Super Bowl commercial that aired in local markets on Sunday night.

The rapper has also been dropped by his talent agency 33 West "due to his harmful and hateful remarks" while an anonymous former employee sued him for wrongful termination and alleged that she and other Jewish staff members were targeted with antisemitic texts.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12) Ty Dolla $ign, Ye's partner in the hip-hop duo ¥$, addressed the recent controversies on his Instagram Stories. "I do not condone ANY form of hate speech towards ANYBODY," he wrote.