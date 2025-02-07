Alabama Shakes Announce Reunion Tour Dates

Southern blues-rock stars Alabama Shakes never broke up, but they've been on hiatus since 2017. Bandleader Brittany Howard launched her solo career in 2019, and it's been hugely acclaimed and successful, but now she's back with her band. In December, Alabama Shakes got back together for a surprise set at a Tuscaloosa benefit. They were recently announced for the Minnesota Yacht Club festival in July, and they're teasing new material. Now, they're getting ready for their first full-scale tour in almost a decade.

Starting with a July gig at Chicago's Salt Shed, Alabama Shakes will spend two solid months playing all over North America, at some pretty big venues. At various dates along they way, they'll be supported by openers like Lee Fields, Shannon And The Clams, Sam Evan, the Budos Band, and El Michels Affair. Check out their dates below.

TOUR DATES:

7/16 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

7/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

7/19 - La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater *

7/20 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

7/22 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary @

7/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater @

7/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater @

8/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

8/09 - Las Vegas, NV @ BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas #

8/10 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

8/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/16 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

8/17 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

8/20 - Bonner-West Riverside, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater $

8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre $

8/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre $

9/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre %

9/05 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre %

9/06 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

9/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion %

9/09 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) %

9/11 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond

9/14 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway &

9/17 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium +

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann &

9/19 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem &

9/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

9/25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~

9/26 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ~

9/27 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ~

* with Lee Fields

@ with Caleb Elliott & Alanna Royale

# with Shannon And The Clams

$ with Y La Bamba

% with Sam Evian

^ with Bahamas

& with the Budos Band

+ with El Michels Affair

~ with Grehounds