Thom Yorke & Mark Pritchard Tease New Collab “Back In The Game”

Back in October, Thom Yorke debuted a new song live on his Everything Tour called "Back In The Game." Fans presumed it was part of Yorke's collaboration with electronic artist Mark Pritchard, as the song title first showed up on a Reddit-discovered ASCAP list of a dozen new songs from the duo. Now, it looks like a studio version of "Back In The Game" will arrive on Feb. 13, per Pritchard's Instagram.

Yorke also shared an Instagram post with a pulsating preview of "Back In The Game," albeit more cryptic. His post didn't include any words. Pritchard's caption reads: "BACK IN THE GAME. 13.02.25.," so that will have to suffice.

Pritchard and Yorke have a bit of history together. In 2011, Pritchard remixed Radiohead's "Bloom." Then, Yorke appeared on Pritchard's 2016 track "Beautiful People." A few years later, the Australian producer remixed Yorke's "Not The News."

Watch Yorke debut "Back In The Game" in New Zealand.