Watch Lola Young Cover Arctic Monkeys’ “I Wanna Be Yours”

1:13 PM EST on February 7, 2025

I'd never heard of the London alt-popper Lola Young before she appeared on Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia late last year, but she's rapidly becoming a very big deal. Young's viral hit "Messy" has already been a #1 hit in the UK, and it's currently racing up the Hot 100. This week, it's the #14 song in America. Inhaler, the band led by Bono's son Elijah Hewson, recently covered "Messy" in a BBC session, while Young herself is doing all kinds of media hits, which means that she's sometimes covering other people's songs.

Lola Young made her American TV debut a few weeks ago, singing "Messy" on The Tonight Show. Last week, she covered the Cure's "Close To Me" in an Australian record session. Now, she's done another session for SiriusXM, where she's taken on Arctic Monkeys' "I Wanna Be Yours," a relative deep cut from their big 2013 album AM. In her version, Young sings the song over nothing but piano, and she puts a whole lot of muscle and personality into her vocal. Below, check out Young's "I Wanna Be Yours" cover and the Arctic Monkeys original.

