Cryogeyser – “Mountain” (Feat. Wednesday)

LA trio Cryogeyser have a new self-titled album coming on Friday. Following 2019's Glitch, it features already-released singles like "Stargirl," "Sorry," "Blue Light," and "Fortress." Today, Cryogeyser are sharing "Mountain," which features vocals from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman.
Guitarist/vocalist Shawn Marom says in a release that "Mountain" is "about friendship, about having instead of longing. It’s a song about opening." The themes are definitely reflected in "Mountain"'s lyrics, with Marom and Hartzman harmonizing over muddy guitar: "I hear one door closing holds another open."
Listen below, and check out Cryogeyser's upcoming tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
02/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Flying Duck #
02/23 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute #
02/24 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega #
02/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds #
02/26 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #
02/27 - London, UK @ The Dome #
02/28 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store #
03/02 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla #
03/27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
03/29 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
04/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/04 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
04/05 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04/06 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/07 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia
04/09 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub
04/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
04/11 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
04/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
04/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
04/15 - Chestnut Hill, MA @ O’Connell House, Boston College
04/16 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
04/18 - Hanover, NH @ Sarner Underground, Dartmouth College
04/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall
04/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
04/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
04/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
04/25 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
04/26 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
04/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
04/30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
05/01 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
05/03 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room
05/04 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
# supporting Spirit of the Beehive (Shawn Marom solo set)
Cryogeyser is out 2/14.