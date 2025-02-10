Cryogeyser – “Mountain” (Feat. Wednesday)

LA trio Cryogeyser have a new self-titled album coming on Friday. Following 2019's Glitch, it features already-released singles like "Stargirl," "Sorry," "Blue Light," and "Fortress." Today, Cryogeyser are sharing "Mountain," which features vocals from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman.

Guitarist/vocalist Shawn Marom says in a release that "Mountain" is "about friendship, about having instead of longing. It’s a song about opening." The themes are definitely reflected in "Mountain"'s lyrics, with Marom and Hartzman harmonizing over muddy guitar: "I hear one door closing holds another open."

Listen below, and check out Cryogeyser's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

02/22 - Glasgow, UK @ The Flying Duck #

02/23 - Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute #

02/24 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega #

02/25 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds #

02/26 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach #

02/27 - London, UK @ The Dome #

02/28 - Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store #

03/02 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla #

03/27 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

03/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

03/29 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

04/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/04 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

04/05 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04/06 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/07 - New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

04/09 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

04/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/11 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

04/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

04/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

04/15 - Chestnut Hill, MA @ O’Connell House, Boston College

04/16 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

04/18 - Hanover, NH @ Sarner Underground, Dartmouth College

04/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

04/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

04/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

04/23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

04/24 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

04/25 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/26 - Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

04/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

04/30 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

05/01 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

05/03 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

05/04 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

# supporting Spirit of the Beehive (Shawn Marom solo set)

Cryogeyser is out 2/14.