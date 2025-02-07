The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

1

Lady Gaga - "Abracadabra"

Lady Gaga is in the nostalgia zone now, reaching back to the mechanistic, theatrical dance-pop that she first brought to the game a decade and a half ago, when she was signed to Akon's label. Back then, her provocations carried a charge, a sense of surprise and rupture. That's gone now. Lady Gaga is a known quantity, and "Abracadabra" will shock nobody. That's fine. When Gaga is wailing euphoric nonsense over severe club beats and melodramatic strings, things are as they should be. She delivers the most ridiculous hooks in the most straight-faced ways, and she knows exactly when to let her voice soar, when to let the booming arena-rock drum fills and hammering keyboards take over. In its own way, "Abracadabra" is as big and hammy as any Meat Loaf song. It's a great excuse for Gaga to get weird in the video, and she did that, too. Whenever Gaga threatens to float off into adult-contempo prestige, she comes back with something as beautifully silly as this. It's inspiring. —Tom