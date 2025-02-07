Saetia – “Three Faces Past”

Skip to Content
Saetia were only a band for a couple of years, and they were total unknowns outside certain segments of the hardcore underground. But in their initial run, Saetia helped shape the genre that would become known as screamo. In 2022, Saetia reunited, playing their first shows in decades. Now, they're making music together again, and they still bring the chaotic passion of their early years.

In January, Saetia released "Tendrils," their first song in 26 years, and it rips. They explained that they'd written and recorded three new songs together and that all three will eventually appear on a new EP, also called Tendrils. They're sharing one song at a time, and they've just dropped "Three Faces Past," their second song in 26 years. It's a feverish, cathartic rager with a riff that refuses to settle into a groove. Here's what the band says about the song on Instagram:

Unthinkable trauma reverberates through generations of an immediate family. It transforms transfigures and transcends the way we interact with the world the way we recognize who we are and who we can be. It may be evergreen but it doesnt need to poison everything. We have opportunities to recognize realize and reorder ourselves to meet the most important moments. To those struggling we see you and we know you.

Listen below.

The Tendrils EP is out 4/25; pre-order it here. Right around its release date, Saetia will play a couple of special record-release shows in New York and Los Angeles.

