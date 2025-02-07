Dora Jar – “Lucky”

Gracie Abrams fans recently petitioned to get Dora Jar replaced as the opening act for Abrams' European tour, alleging that the punny-named folk-pop artist's music was too slow and boring to properly amp them up for the headliner. Dora laughed it off, and Abrams came to her defense. Today, there's a new Dora Jar song called "Lucky" out in the world. It is indeed slow enough that the people who made that petition are probably losing their shit right now, but some of us here at Stereogum HQ think it's pretty solid. Decide for yourself below via the studio recording and a Vevo live session.