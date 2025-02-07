Skip to Content
Night Party – “Confessions” (Feat. Hayley Williams)

2:58 PM EST on February 7, 2025

Night Party is a relatively new collab between LA producer/songwriter Daniel James and singer Katrina Urton. Their just-dropped debut album All That Fades features contributions from DIIV drummer Ben Newman (who is also Urton's husband), Deafheaven guitarist Kerry McCoy, and super producer Carlos de la Garza, which is cool and exceedingly LA. The songs are a '90s-nostalgic mix of electronic, dream pop, and fuzzed-out shoegaze. Also on the album is a guest spot from Paramore's Hayley Williams, who provides the vocals on "Confessions."

James appears to have a prior creative relationship with Williams -- he produced and engineered 2021's Flowers For Vases and her 2020 Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades. James also contributed to Paramore's After Laughter.

Listen to Night Party with Hayley Williams below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C51pfBKSow8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

