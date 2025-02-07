David Byrne Is Prepping His First Album In Seven Years And Hamilton Leithauser Is On It

The Walkmen's Hamilton Leithauser has a new solo album called This Side Of The Island dropping soon — new single "Burn The Boats" dropped this week — and in promoting it, he just teased another intriguing new project from the former frontman of an iconic NYC band.

Leithauser did an interview with the Line Of Best Fit in which he selects nine songs that loom large in his life. One of them is "Heaven" by the Talking Heads. After expressing his fondness for the song, Leithauser mentions David Byrne has new music cooking, with dear Hammy involved: "Amazingly, I'm working on his new record right now. I'm going to sing on it, and so I've got to know him a little bit and he's really cool. He didn’t disappoint, meeting him was amazing. He’s very polite and one of those guys whose music I’ve loved for 30 years or whatever."

So, that's exciting! This will be Byrne's first album since American Utopia, the 2018 LP that expanded into a Broadway production.