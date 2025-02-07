Primus Reveal New Drummer After Open Auditions

Last fall, Primus' drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander quit the band, prompting the other members to post an open call for a new drummer. A lot of big names apparently tried out for the gig, like Thomas Pridgen (Fever 333, the Mars Volta) and Nikki Glaspie (the Nth Power, Snarky Puppy), but there can be only one, and Primus have found them. John Hoffman will sit behind the kit for Primus, Les Claypool announced today.

Originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, Hoffman had a sizable following on YouTube prior to joining Primus. He'll debut with the band on their upcoming 2025 Sessanta tour with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. Prior to those dates, drummer Tool's Danny Carey will sit in with Primus for Tool's Live In The Sand Destination festival in March.

Documenting the audition process, Hoffman wrote in January:

Luck is when preparation meets opportunity.

I came and did my thing the way I do it.

It went as well as I could have hoped.

Maynard James Keenan was sitting directly in front of me and watched my entire audition.

He gave me this towel.

It’s been one of the most incredible days of my life.

I love you all. We did this.

Watch Hoffman's video about becoming Primus' new drummer below.