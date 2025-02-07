Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

There are several new benefit comps with exclusive recordings raising money for wildfire relief — including Los Angeles Rising, Good Music To Lift Up Los Angeles, Love Los Angeles, and Super Bloom: A Benefit For Fire Relief In Los Angeles — and today Bandcamp is donating its fees to MusiCares. Meanwhile Give A Frock LA is auctioning music video outfits and gear to support Altadena Girls, Friends In Deed, One Voice, and Pasadena Humane Society. And tomorrow in LA Stereogum will co-present Rocket at Zebulon benefitting the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Job Center.

Weyes Blood's Natalie Mering also just revealed she was displaced by the Eaton fire, and she's partnered with the American Red Cross for a limited edition t-shirt with profits going to food, shelter, and support to those impacted by the wildfires.

