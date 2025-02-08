Skip to Content
DJ Koze – “Brushcutter” (Feat. Marley Waters)

10:05 AM EST on February 8, 2025

In April, DJ Koze returns with Music Can Hear Us, the follow-up to 2018's Knock Knock. So far we've heard "Wie Schön Du Bist" with Arnim Teutoburg-Weiss and the Düsseldorf Düsterboys, "Pure Love" with Damon Albarn, and "Unbelievable" with Ada, and now he's back with "Brushcutter" featuring Boston-native multi-disciplinary artist Marley Waters.

"A track like a skipping action," DJ Koze wrote on Instagram (translated via Google Translate). "A crazy DJ Koze with a rotating brush cutter, alone in the desert — there is no cutting, only pure, unleashed power. The fight against nothingness. Brushcutter isn't music, it's a path that burns through your consciousness. He cuts deeper. Harder. Until the big picture becomes visible again."

Listen below.

Music Can Hear Us is out 4/4 on Pampa.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DFxkYB9MVYY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

