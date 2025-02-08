Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Unearths “Young Liars” Demo From 2001

10:42 AM EST on February 8, 2025

In a couple months, Tunde Adebimpe releases his debut solo album The Black Boltz. The TV On The Radio frontman has unveiled "Magnetic" and “Drop," but today he's switching gears to share an old demo of the TV On The Radio cut "Young Liars."

“Found a box of old 4-track tapes and found the l demo for Young Liars, probably from around 2001. The finished song ended up on TVOTR's 1st EP of the same name in 2003," he explains via Bandcamp. "Recorded on the 3rd floor of 132 Havemeyer St. Brooklyn NY 11211 between winter and no heat, 10 bad roomates, 3 cats, 1 litterbox, plywood on windows, and a fools maze of exposed drywall.”

Check it out here.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Ulrika Spacek – “Square Root Of None”

November 26, 2025
New Music

The Notwist Announce New Album News From Planet Zombie: Hear “X-Ray”

November 26, 2025
New Music

TTSSFU – “Upstairs”

November 25, 2025
New Music

Taylor Swift Finally Got A Chainsmokers Remix

November 25, 2025
New Music

Stream LAGEON, The Impressive Solo Debut From Balming Tiger’s Mudd the student

November 25, 2025
New Music

The Comet Is Coming’s Danalogue Shares Debut Solo Single “Sonic Hypnosis”

November 25, 2025