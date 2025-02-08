TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe Unearths “Young Liars” Demo From 2001

In a couple months, Tunde Adebimpe releases his debut solo album The Black Boltz. The TV On The Radio frontman has unveiled "Magnetic" and “Drop," but today he's switching gears to share an old demo of the TV On The Radio cut "Young Liars."

“Found a box of old 4-track tapes and found the l demo for Young Liars, probably from around 2001. The finished song ended up on TVOTR's 1st EP of the same name in 2003," he explains via Bandcamp. "Recorded on the 3rd floor of 132 Havemeyer St. Brooklyn NY 11211 between winter and no heat, 10 bad roomates, 3 cats, 1 litterbox, plywood on windows, and a fools maze of exposed drywall.”

Check it out here.