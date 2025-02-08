Skip to Content
Michel Gondry’s Pharrell Williams Biopic Shelved By Universal

11:34 AM EST on February 8, 2025

Somehow Pharrell Williams' Lego biopic made it to theaters (though suffering many disruptions from PETA protestors), but his movie musical with Michel Gondry will not. Per Variety, Golden, which centered on the hitmaker's childhood, has been shelved.

The film was slated for release via Universal Pictures on May 5, though sources claimed the date had been pushed internally last year. The star-studded cast included Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Anderson .Paak, and Jaboukie Young-White.

Williams and Gondry shared a joint statement to Variety:

When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn’t a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned. We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we’re disappointed we can’t deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon.

Sources told the publication that Universal will absorb around $20 million in costs already spent on production.

