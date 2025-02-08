Givēon – “TWENTIES”

Givēon was quiet for all of 2024, but now the R&B singer-songwriter is back. His new song “TWENTIES” marks his return, and it's a lovesick tune just in time for Valentine's Day.

"TWENTIES" is produced by Sevn Thomas, Maneesh Bidaye, Jahaan Sweet, Matthew Burnett, and Jeff Gitt. The 29-year-old spends the song reminiscing, lingering on romantic regret: "Remember our first kiss, was in a rental car/ Now I kinda wish it was a hit and run," he sings. Watch the Loris Russier-directed music video below.