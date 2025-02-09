Jack White Has A Message For Ticket Buyers Who Feel Entitled To Extra Long Sets

Last year, after releasing his latest album No Name, Jack White told fans that he'd be announcing shows only days in advance. Then he went ahead and announced a proper tour with plenty of advance notice. Now he's addressing those attendees who feel entitled to marathon sets.

Per setlist.fm, White's recent shows have been plenty long, working in White Stripes and Raconteurs favorites alongside his solo material. But apparently, some folks have still been unsatisfied. As the No Name tour heads to New York City, White set expectations in an Instagram post:

Been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are "supposed to be" on stage. As if the length of a show determines how "good" it is. I know that we're living in a current era where people like to say "so and so played for 3 hours last night!", and brag about it the next day hahaha, I'll let our fans know now that my mind has no intention of "impressing" y'all in that context. The Beatles and Ramones played 30 minute (ish) sets, and If I could, I would do the same at this moment in my performing life. That's actually the kind of show I'd like to put on right now. But there becomes this chatter that the cost of a ticket "entitles" people to some kind of extra long show...uh...ok (hahaha) so I'm bridging the gap. I'm not sure y'all are knowing (or maybe remembering?) what a real rock or punk show is like though if you're thinking that way, I think you're talking about an arena laser light show with pyro, huge screens with premade videos, singers flying over the crowd, t shirt cannons, etc, that's not the kind of shows we're performing. I've seen a plethora of rock and roll gigs that lasted 45 minutes and blew my mind and inspired me beyond belief. Read the room, leave everyone exhausted and inspired (hopefully) and most of all wanting more, without needing 3 hours to do it. That's like saying a film is supposed to be better cause they spent 300 trillion making it, well I've never seen that movie. Love to all of our fans, I see your faces every night and you can be assured I've never phoned it in in my life, whether its 20 minutes or 2 hours, I'm giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn't mean if people cheer louder its going to be longer either! haha. There's no setlist, and it's not a marvel movie, or a Vegas residency, it's rock and roll and it's a living breathing organism. See you in the hall tonight friends, love you all so much and thank you for coming to these shows, standing in line and paying your hard earned money to help this train keep rolling. And the crew and the boys in the band are loving y'all as much as me, we are grateful, thank you.

The White Stripes, incidentally, once played the shortest concert ever. White will perform at NYC's Irving Plaza tomorrow Feb. 10. See his post below.

