Kendrick Lamar & Timothée Chalamet Rap “The Heart Pt. 2” & “Kush & Corinthians” In Bonus Interview

The NFL Network has been leading up to tonight's Super Bowl with some cool promo clips featuring halftime show headliner Kendrick Lamar in conversation with hip-hop enthusiast Timothée Chalamet. After the main interview was unveiled on Friday, the pgLang YouTube channel shared a surprise Part 2 clip late last night, in which the pair rap along to a couple of Kendrick deep cuts.

After hopping into an actual GNX with Kendrick behind the wheel, the interview Part 2 fittingly opens with him and Chalamet rapping "The Heart Pt. 2" together. That song appeared on Kendrick's 2010 mixtape Overly Dedicated, but he hasn't done it live since 2012, and it's not even on streaming due to sample clearance issues. Timmy Tim knows his shit.

As the interview continued, Chalamet and Lamar talked about their respective career trajectories. "I feel like every role I've done has met me in my life and my spirit at a really opportune time where I actually had something to say through it," Chalamet said of his recent Bob Dylan portrayal, comparing the singer-songwriter's legacy to that of Lamar's. Naturally, Chalamet asked the rapper if he'd ever hand over his likeness to a biopic of his own one day. Lamar didn't shut down the idea, but he hasn't put much thought into it either: "I don't be thinkin' about no documentaries, no nothin'. I'm present... I still got ideas I wanna get to. I'm infatuated with the now."

Later on, the duo rapped along to "Kush & Corinthians," a Section.80 cut that Kendrick has never performed live. "I go way back," Chalamet gloated. "Just know I know all the hits too, man. I don't want people thinking I'm stuck in the past."

Kendrick will definitely be bringing out SZA during the halftime show tonight, and it's also rumored that he'll bring out a surprise guest. I don't think that surprise guest will be Chalamet, but weirder things have happened at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Watch Part 2 of their interview below.