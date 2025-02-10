SZA Has Finally Released The Deluxe SOS Deluxe

In just a few moments, Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He's already confirmed that his frequent collaborator and tourmate SZA will join him on stage, but that's not the only thing SZA has going on tonight. She's just released a deluxe edition of LANA -- which is itself a deluxe edition of her sophomore album SOS -- featuring four new songs: "Joni" featuring Don Toliver, "Take You Down," a "just SZA" version of the Travis Scott collab "Open Arms," and "PSA."

The long-awaited and multiple-times-delayed SOS Deluxe: LANA arrived in December, but despite its arduous rollout, SZA apparently wasn't totally satisfied with the version that dropped. She hinted at plans to release more new songs before the end of the year, and said she also wanted to switch out some final mixes of existing songs.

Ahead of the halftime show and the album's release, SZA talked about both in an interview with Apple Music. About LANA, she said:

It's been so unique, this experience. Because really, I wasn't going to do a deluxe. There were just a bunch of songs that my fans kept asking about. And then stuff that I felt like was nice but didn't fit SOS at the time. And I just wanted to give something, but it turned into a crazy mess. Because... I thought I was doing something nice by just, like, "OK, these tracks that I wasn't planning on putting out at all, I'm just gonna put them together and like, give them, because that would be nice." And then they were like, "Actually, fuck you, we wanted way more than this"... Unfortunately, I'm gonna do what I want at all times. And that is how I end up with five years no album, or two years now, and my fans [start] cussing me out. Because it's, like, I'm always going to follow my spirit first. I have to. I'm not built for this industry. So in order for me to become equipped for this industry I have to move at my own pace.

