The Convenience – “Dub Vultures”

The Convenience will share their new album Like Cartoon Vampires in April. The arty New Orleans post-punks announced the album with its opener "I Got Exactly What I Wanted," a song we liked very much. Today, they're back with another good one called "Dub Vultures."

"Dub Vultures" takes a slightly psychedelic slacker rock approach, its laid-back attitude complemented with dense, intricate instrumentals. Watch the animated video for "Dub Vultures" below.

Like Cartoon Vampires is out 4/18 via Winspear.